CAT Result 2018 To Be Announced Today On The Official Website

CAT Result 2018: CAT 2018 result will be declared today. IIM Calcutta, which had organized the computer-based test this year, in a prior notice on the official CAT website had notified that the CAT 2018 result will be released on the official website on January 5, that is today, at 1:00 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their score card after the result declaration.

The CAT 2018 score card is an important document, a copy of which will be required for application to MBA programmes at institutes which accept CAT score. CAT scores are also used by 20 IIMs for shortlisting candidates for further rounds of selection.

CAT 2018 score card will have scaled scores in each section, total score, and the percentile score of the candidate. Institutes use percentile scores for the purpose of shortlisting.

The shortlist of candidates for selection rounds will be published separately by IIMs on their respective websites. The official CAT websites says, "Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs."

The shortlisting criteria covers many factors of which CAT percentile is a major part. However, this does not mean that a candidate has to have scored 100 or 99 percentile in order to get a call from one of the IIMs. In the past years, candidates with less than 90 percentile have also received calls from IIMs and have gone on to secure a seat as well.

