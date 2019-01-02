CAT 2018 Result Soon

CAT 2018 Result Anytime Soon: Know How To Download

The score card link of CAT 2017 has been withdrawn officially. On January 1, the official link directing to the CAT 2017 scores has been disabled. This can be a plausible reason to expect CAT 2018 results anytime soon. Moreover, considering the previous years' pattern followed for the exam, the result can be expected within second week of January. Last year, the result was announced on January 8. The CAT 2018 score will be valid till December 31, 2019.

CAT was conducted over two sessions on November 25 and two different test forms administered over the two sessions. In order to ensure equity and fairness to all candidates who appear in separate sessions, CAT 2018 scores will be normalized. As per the official information by CAT authorities, the scores would be normalized multiple times.

"The Normalization process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalization across different forms, the scores shall be further normalized across different sections. The scaled scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting."

Click here for more Education News