CAT 2018 Result Tomorrow On Official Website

CAT 2018 result will be announced tomorrow

CAT 2018 Result: Dispelling speculations about result date, IIM Calcutta finally announced the CAT 2018 result date. CAT 2018 result will be announced on January 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm on the official website for CAT 2018. The CAT 2018 exam was conducted in two sessions on November 25, 2018. The CAT scorecard which will be released tomorrow will be valid for a period of one year, that is till December 31, 2019.

CAT scores are used for shortlisting candidates for admission to MBA programs. Primarily used by IIMs for shortlisting candidates, CAT scores are used by several other management institutes such as FMS, SPJIMR, MDI Gurgaon, IMT Ghaziabad, JBIMS Mumbai etc.

After CAT 2018 result declaration, IIMs and other management institutes will begin the selection procedure. For IIMs, the selection procedure comprises a Written Ability Test (WAT) and a Personal Interview (PI). Each IIM conducts their selection process separately.

The CAT authorities had released answer key and corresponding objection form on December 9, 2018. The final result is being released after carefully going through all the objections received.

The CAT scores mentioned in the score card are not just the sum of marks obtained by a candidate in the three sections of the question paper, but is the score obtained after normalization process. Scores are normalized to ensure equity among the candidates who appear for different sessions.

"The Normalization process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalization across different forms, the scores shall be further normalized across different sections. The scaled scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting," read the official CAT notification.

