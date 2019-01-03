CAT 2018 Result This Week: Confirmed

CAT 2018 Result Date Announced: Check For Latest Updates

“The CAT results will be announced on January 05, 2019 (1:00 PM),” reads an official statement. Candidates who took the exam on November 25 can check their result on the official website of CAT 2018. Last year the result was declared on January 8. To ensure equity and fairness to all candidates who appear in separate sessions, CAT 2018 scores will be normalized. As per the official information by CAT authorities, the scores would be normalized multiple times. CAT 2018 scores will be valid till December 31, 2019.

'Candidates' CAT 2018 score card will be made accessible at the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS,' reads CAT 2018 notification. 'The CAT results are likely be declared by second week of January, 2019. CAT 2018 score is valid only till December 31, 2019 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to issuance of CAT 2018 score cards will be entertained,' it added further.

Among the non-IIMs, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores, this year, for admission to its newly launched MBA programme. The management programme will be offered through the School of Management and Entrepreneurship.

Click here for more Education News