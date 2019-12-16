No Change In CAT Answer Key, Notifies IIM Kozhikode

CAT 2018 was released on January 5, 2019. The exam was held on November 25 last year.

The final answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) remains unchanged from the initial answer key that was released for the perusal of candidates. The final answer key has been prepared by the experts after examining the objections raised by the candidates. After the CAT 2019 concluded on November 24 IIM Kozhikode, the exam officiating IIM, had released the answer keys and had allowed candidates to raise objections.

The CAT results will be released based the final answer keys which will be prepared based on the individual responses from the candidates, it said.

"The objections received against questions in CAT 2019 were carefully examined by the expert panels. The answer key remains unchanged after careful examination of the various objections that had been received and examined by the expert panels," reads the official update on CAT answer key.

A total of 209,926 candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

CAT results will be tentatively announced in the second week of January, 2020. The CAT 2019 score is valid only till December 31, 2020.

