IIM Kozhikode Releases CAT Answer Key

CAT answer key 2019: The CAT 2019 answer key has been released at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT answer key 2019: IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT answer key today online. The CAT answer key has been released online at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the CAT or Common Admission Test 2019 may check raise their objections regarding the key now. The CAT 2019 examination for admissions to various masters management courses in B-Schools across the country was held on November 24 and the results will be released based the final answer keys which will be prepared based on the individual responses from the candidates.

More than 2 lakh candidates have appeared for the CAT exam last week.

"Individual Responses to Questions with Answer Key tab is now active post Candidate Login," says a notification released on the official website of CAT 2019 examination.

According to the official data shared by the IIM Kozhikode, this year's officiating IIM for organizing the CAT 2019, 209,926 candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

CAT 2019 results will be tentatively announced in the second week of January, 2020.

Candidates' CAT 2019 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website.

Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS about their scorecards.

CAT answer key 2019: How to check

CAT answer key 2019: The CAT answer key has been released online at iimcat.ac.in.

Follow the steps given here to check the CAT 2019 answer key and raise responses:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2019, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "Login" option given on the "Registered Candidate Login" area.

Step 3: Login with your user ID and password

Step 4: Click on "Login"

Step 5: Check CAT 2019 answer key

Click here for more Education News