CAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Today

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 today. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key by visiting the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The objection management window will open on December 3, 2024, at 6 pm and will close on December 5, 2024, at 11.55pm.

Candidates will be provided with the option to raise objections, if any, to the answer keys, through the Objection Management link on the CAT website, using the CAT application login ID and password.

The final results will be announced after evaluating the objections raised during this window. The CAT results are expected to be declared by the second week of January 2025.

Candidates who pass CAT 2024 will also be eligible for flagship and executive programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The exam was conducted in test centers spread across approximately 170 cities. As per the official website, IIMs implemented additional security measures for the examination, including the use of mobile jammers at select locations.

