IIM CAT Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Percentile Score Calculation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, released the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. The institute is likely to announce the results for CAT 2024 by the second week of January 2025. The score of the Common Admission Test will be valid only till December 31, 2025. Candidates who qualify the CAT 2024 will be eligible for flagship and executive programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools.



Process for percentile score calculation:

While illustrating the percentile score calculation process, QA section is chosen as an example. Similar process is followed for the overall percentile score calculation and for the other two sections, i.e. DILR and VARC in CAT 2024.



Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT (i.e. including morning, afternoon and evening sessions).



Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.



Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as:

𝑃 = (𝑁 − 𝑟)/N x 100



Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points.

For example, all percentile scores greater than or equal to 99.995 are rounded off to 100, all percentile scores greater than or equal to 99.985 but strictly less than 99.995 are rounded off to 99.99 and so on.



A methodology similar to the one described above is used for the computation of the overall CAT percentile scores and for the percentile scores of other sections. As an illustration suppose exactly two candidates obtain the highest scaled score in the QA section, then both of those candidates are assigned a rank of 1. Moreover, the candidate(s) obtaining the second highest scaled score in the QA section are assigned a rank of 3 and so on.



CAT 2024 was held on November 24, 2024, in 389 exam centers across the country. A total of 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which nearly 2.93 lakh appeared. The exam recorded an overall attendance of 89 per cent.