CAT 2024: Check How To Calculate Percentile For Common Admission Test

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 response sheet on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key by visiting the official website. The examination was held on November 24, 2024, in three sessions across 170 cities nationwide.

Meanwhile, here is the process for percentile score calculation:

While illustrating the percentile score calculation process, QA section is chosen as an example. Similar process is followed for the overall percentile score calculation and for the other two sections, i.e. DILR and VARC in CAT 2024.

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT (i.e. including morning, afternoon and evening sessions).

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.

As an illustration suppose exactly two candidates obtain the highest scaled score in the QA section, then both of those candidates are assigned a rank of 1. Moreover, the candidate(s) obtaining the second highest scaled score in the QA section are assigned a rank of 3 and so on.

Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as:

𝑃 = (𝑁 − 𝑟)/N x 100

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points.

For example, all percentile scores greater than or equal to 99.995 are rounded off to 100, all percentile scores greater than or equal to 99.985 but strictly less than 99.995 are rounded off to 99.99 and so on.

A methodology similar to the one described above is used for the computation of the overall CAT percentile scores and for the percentile scores of other sections.

Information related to the CAT 2024 results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2025 on this website. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.

IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Performance in the CAT 2024 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs.

