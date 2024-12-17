CAT 2024 Final Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Download

CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, has released the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024 Final Answer Key: Steps To download

Step 1. Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2. Locate and click on the CAT 2024 Final Answer Key link on the homepage

Step 3. Upon clicking, a new page will appear on your screen

Step 4. Enter your login credentials and click the Submit button

Step 5. After entering the details, the answer key will be displayed on your screen

Step 6. Download the answer key for future reference

The official notification reads: "The Objection Management Exercise was opened during December 3, 2024, to December 5, 2024. The CAT Centre received a total of 405 objections across 3 sections and 3 shifts. The panels of sectional review experts for CAT 2024 reviewed all the objections which were received during this window."

The CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January 2025. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025. Candidates who pass CAT 2024 will also be eligible for flagship and executive programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

CAT 2024 was held on November 24, 2024, in 389 exam centers across the country. A total of 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which nearly 2.93 lakh appeared. The exam recorded an overall attendance of 89 percent. Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the CAT website for the latest information.