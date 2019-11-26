CAT Answer Key By November End: Official

CAT answer key 2019: An official said the CAT 2019 answer key will be released by end of this month.

CAT answer key 2019: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the CAT answer key by end of November. An official from the IIM Kozhikode - the officiating Institute this year - confirmed to NDTV that 'no date has been fixed for releasing the CAT 2019 answer key, but it will be released by the end of this month'. The IIMs have successfully completed the CAT 2019 (Common Admission Test 2019) on November 24, 2019 (Sunday) in two sessions.

CAT 2019 answer key will be released on the official website (iimcat.ac.in).

According to the official 209,926 candidates appeared for CAT 2019, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

CAT 2019 results will be tentatively announced in the second week of January, 2020.

Candidates' CAT 2019 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website.

Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS about their scorecards.

"The CAT results are likely be declared by the second week of January, 2020. The CAT 2019 score is valid only till December 31, 2020 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2019 scorecards will be entertained," the official CAT notification said.

CAT 2018 result was announced on January 5, 2019. 11 candidates had scored 100 percentile and 21 candidates had scored 99.99 percentile.

Admission to JNU's Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship is done through CAT score.

Application process is likely to begin in January.

There are 20 IIMs in the country, the two oldest ones-- IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta-- were established in 1961. IIMs reserve 15% seats for SC candidates, 7.5% seats for ST candidates, 27% seats for NC-OBC candidates and up to 10% seats for EWS candidates.

