Himachal College Student Dies After Sexual Assault, Professor Among 4 Charged

Three female students and a professor have been charged with ragging and sexual assault after a second-year student died in a college in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, the police said.

The student recorded a mobile video detailing her ordeal before she died. She spoke about how the professor touched her inappropriately and several other instances of mental and sexual harassment.

The father of the second-year student of Dharamshala's Government Degree College, in a police complaint alleged that on September 18, three female students identified as Harshita, Akriti, and Komolika allegedly assaulted his daughter in an act of brutal ragging and threatened her to keep her silence.

The complaint also named Ashok Kumar, a professor in the college, as one of the accused.

The father of the student who died said his daughter suffered from high stress due to the professor's alleged indecent behaviour and mental harassment. This led to her health deteriorating continuously, the complaint said.

Her family said she was treated at various hospitals before she died on December 26 while undergoing treatment in Ludhiana's DMC Hospital. The family said they could not file a complaint earlier due to the shock they suffered on the death of their daughter.

They said they decided to file the complaint after their daughter recorded a video in a mobile phone before she died. In the video, she accused the professor of inappropriate behaviour like touching her, and mental harassment in the classroom and on the campus.

The student alleged the accused threatened her to keep quiet when she protested.

The father said he filed a complaint with the police and the chief minister's helpline on December 20, but they did not respond.

The police have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009, police officer Ashok Rattan said.

The police said they had been investigating the ragging angle since the complaint filed on December 20 mentioned only that. However, the investigation has expanded after the allegations against the professor surfaced, the police said. The probe will look into all the hospitals where the student was admitted before she died.

The college administration has distanced itself from the case. It said the woman failed in her first year, yet sought admission to the second year.

College principal Rakesh Pathania alleged she had not filed any complaint with them earlier.