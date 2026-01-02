In Video Before Death, Student Who Died After Sex Assault Recounts Horror

A heart-wrenching video of the 19-year-old student from Himachal Pradesh who died after being ragged and harassed has emerged, in which she speaks about repeated instances of sexual assault by a professor in her college.

The teenager, a student of the Government Degree College in Dharamshala, died on December 26, and a case was registered based on her father's complaint on Thursday. In the First Information Report, the father said his daughter was assaulted by three students, Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika, on September 18. The students had then allegedly threatened her against speaking out.

The FIR also states that a professor at the college, Ashok Kumar, used to indulge in "obscene acts" with her. The student fell ill after the assault and mental and sexual harassment, and her health kept getting progressively worse until she died on December 26 while undergoing treatment at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. The father said in his complaint that he could not inform the police earlier because of his daughter's shock and illness.

In a video from the time she was being treated, the teenager can be seen lying on a hospital bed, looking very unwell and dazed.

A woman can be heard asking her what the professor's name was, and she says, "Ashok sir".

Asked what the professor would do, she replied, "Ajeeb ajeeb harkate karte the. Peeche padh jaate the (He would do strange things, be after me)."

Prodded for details, the teenager was very hesitant, prompting the woman to ask whether her father should be sent out of the room.

Replying in the negative, the girl said the professor would touch her, pointing to her chest. "Bahut kuch bolte the (He would say a lot of things)," she said.

The three students have been charged with ragging under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009, a police officer said. A case of sexual assault has been registered against the professor.

The principal of the college, Rakesh Pathania, said no complaint had been filed by the teenager with the college authorities.