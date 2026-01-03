Himachal Professor Suspended Over Sexual Assault Charge After Student Dies

Himachal Pradesh Government on Saturday suspended an assistant professor of the Government College, Dharamshala, in connection with the alleged sexual harassment and ragging of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who died during treatment last week.

The decision was taken after an FIR was registered for sexual harassment against Assistant Professor (Geography) Ashok Kumar, who would remain under suspension with immediate effect, pending the outcome of a departmental inquiry, according to an order issued here by Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar.

Confirming the suspension, Director of Education Amarjeet Sharma told the PTI that the victim was a student of B.A. Part-1 of the college during the academic session 2024-25.

According to reports appearing in the electronic and print media, the prima facie involvement of Ashok Kumar cannot be ruled out and, in order to ascertain the facts, disciplinary proceedings against him are contemplated, the order said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, hereby places Sh. Ashok Kumar, Assistant Professor (Geography) (College Cadre), Government College, Dharamshala, District Kangra, under suspension with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the departmental inquiry", the order said.

It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of the assistant professor shall be at the Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla, and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the undersigned.

"A four-member committee headed by Additional Director Higher Education Harish Kumar, with principals of Dhaliara, Baijnath and Naura government colleges as its members, has been constituted to conduct a fact-finding/preliminary enquiry in the unfortunate death of a student of government college Dharamshala," an order issued here by the Director of Education on Saturday said.

The committee would submit a comprehensive report in three days covering all aspects and angles of alleged harassment, sexual assault, ragging and caste related comments by the teachers and the students of the colleges, Sharma said.

However, talking to mediapersons, the accused assistant professor, who has got anticipatory bail, termed the allegations against him as baseless. He said he will cooperate with the police investigation.

In his complaint, the student's father alleged that his daughter was beaten by three seniors on September 18, 2025, while the college professor indulged in obscene acts with her. A video of the girl became public in which she accused the professor of harassing her, committing indecent acts, mental harassment and intimidation when she protested against his behaviour.

Due to the beating and harassment, the student was hospitalised. The father alleged that following these incidents, his daughter went into severe mental stress, leading to a rapid deterioration in her health, and she died during treatment on December 26, the complaint said.

A case was registered on Thursday under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act 2009 has been registered and investigations are underway, the police said.

