CAT 2019 Result Declared. What's Next

CAT 2019 result and score card were released on the official website

CAT 2019 result was announced today by IIM Kozhikode. The exam was held on November 24, 2019 in computer-based mode and over 2 lakh candidates sat for the exam. CAT score card is available on the official website. Individual scores of candidates were scaled and then each scaled score was converted into percentile.

The CAT score card has candidate's sectional scaled and percentile score, and overall scaled and percentile score. The scores are normalized as a standard practice.

The CAT website says, "The process of Normalisation is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multiple Test Forms and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India, such as the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). For normalisation across sections, we will use the percentile equivalence."

Now that the CAT 2019 scores have been released, candidates can prepare for the next stages of selection.

CAT score is only the first step to admission to a management programme. Students will be shortlisted on the basis of their CAT scores for the selection rounds by IIMs and non-IIMs which accept CAT score.

The selection rounds usually constitute a Written Ability Test (WAT), and Personal Interview (PI). Some institutes also conduct Group Discussion (GD) as part of their selection process.

Candidates can check the list of institutes of accepting CAT score from the CAT website.

