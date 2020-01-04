CAT 2019 Result Released. IIMs To Begin Selection Process Soon.

CAT 2019 result was declared today by IIM Kozhikode on the official website

IIM Kozhikode released the CAT 2019 result today. CAT 2019 result was expected by the second week of January but was released earlier than anticipated. CAT 2019 result and corresponding score card is available on the official website. CAT 2019 exam was held on November 24, 2019 in two sessions. Since the exam was held in two sessions, the scores of the candidates were normalized. As per reports, about 2.4 lakh candidates had applied for the exam and more than 2 lakh appeared for the exam.

CAT 2019 score can be downloaded from the official website. A candidate's CAT score includes their sectional and overall scaled and percentile scores.

Depending upon the percentile score, candidates will get shortlisted for selection rounds at IIMs and Non-IIMs which accept CAT scores. In case of Non-IIMs, students will have to apply separately to the desired institutes.

For IIMs, candidates must have selected their preferred IIM and corresponding management programmes at the time of application. Candidates, who fulfil the eligibility criteria, including the CAT percentile cut off set by each IIMs, will be shortlisted for Written Ability Test (WAT), and Personal Interview (PI). The list of shortlisted candidates will be up on IIM websites, tentatively, by the second/third week of January.

Non-IIMs, apart from the usual WAT, PI, and Group Discussion rounds, may also conduct a separate written test for selection of candidates. Ideally the selection rounds will be held in February and the new batch will commence from July 2020.

