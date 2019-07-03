Rajasthan BSTC Results Out @ Bstc2019.org; Website Update

BSTC 2019 result: Rajasthan BSTC results are available on bstc2019.org.

BSTC result 2019: The office of the Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. exam, 2019 and Registrar, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, has released the BSTC results today July 3, 2019. Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, the official body which conducts the Pre D.El.Ed or Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC as it is famous) examination in the state, released the BSTC results on the official website. The Rajasthan BSTC results are available on bstc2019.org (the official results' website is not responding as of now at 4.23 pm). The aspirants who have appeared for the BSTC 2019 exams may download the BSTC 2019 results from the official website when the portal is back. The BSTC 2018 examinations were conducted on May 26, 2018 for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program in the state.

Since the BSTC results are out now, the counselling process is likely to be held soon.

RBSE had announced the results for Class 12 Science and Commerce streams on May 15, 2019 and Arts results on May 23. RBSE 10th result 2019 may be declared after June 3.

A direct link for BSTC results have been provided here. Candidates who had appeared for BSTC exams may download their results after entering their registration details.

Right now, the official website of BSTC results is not responding. The candidates who have appeared for BSTC exam are asked to have patience.

BSTC result 2019: The candidates who have appeared for BSTC 2019 exam may download their results following these steps after logging on to the official website:



Step 1 : Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2 : Click on the BSTC "BSTC-2019 Result"

Step 3 : Choose any of the options given there

Step 4 : Enter the details as mentioned in your registration form or admit card

Step 5 : Click Proceed

Step 6 : Check your BSTC 2019 result

