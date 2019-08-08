Rajasthan BSTC/ Pre D.El.Ed. Allotment Result Today

BSTC Counselling Result: Know How To Check

The Rajasthan BSTC counselling result will be released today in the evening. The exam is also referred to as the Pre D.El.Ed. exam. Earlier, the allotment result was scheduled to be released on July 18, then the date was shifted to July 21, then again to July 28 and August 1 and now the date has been pushed to August 8. Candidates can download the allotment list from the official website bstc2019.org.

Rajasthan BSTC result was announced on July 3.

As per reports, more than 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the pre-D.El.Ed. Exam in 2019. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra had declared the BSTC result in a presser and later tweeted a congratulatory message for all the successful candidates. In general category Praveen Kumar has topped the BSTC exam and in Sanskrit stream Manisha has secured the first position, confirmed the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra.

Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC allotment is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

