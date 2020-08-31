Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed. Exam Today

Rajasthan BSTC exam today: Over 6 lakh candidates to appear, say reports

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed exam is being held today. The exam is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. (Pre Diploma in Elementary Education) course or Basic School Teaching Course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

As per reports, over 6 lakh candidates are appearing for the exam today. Last year, 7 lakh candidates took the exam. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra had declared the exam result and the result was released within 2 months after the completion of the exam.

Meanwhile, another teacher recruitment exam, Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) which was scheduled to be held on September 6 has been postponed. Dungar College, Bikaner will conduct the exam.

The PTET is held for admission to 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year BA-B.Sc. B.Ed. course. Last year the PTET exam result was announced in May, 2019 and Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh had announced the result.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has scheduled the exam for selection to Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officer posts from September 20 to September 27. Few interviews of the RPSC will commence on September 7. The interview for selection to Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) 2018 will be held in October.

