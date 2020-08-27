Rajasthan PTET Scheduled On September 6 Postponed

PTET scheduled to be held on September 6 has been postponed.

Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) scheduled to be held on September 6 has been postponed. The exam was notified in January. It was initially scheduled to be held in May and has been postponed and rescheduled many times after that. The PTET is held for admission to 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year BA-B.Sc. B.Ed. course.

This year, PTET will be conducted by the Dungar College, Bikaner for the second consecutive time.

Candidates who secure minimum 50 percent of marks in the PTET will be declared to have qualified the exam. Those belonging to reserved category from Rajasthan need at least 45 percent of marks to pass the exam.

Last year the PTET exam result was announced in May, 2019 and Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh had announced the result.

There has been some confusion about the PTET exam date as there are many similar-looking websites giving details of this exam.

Candidates should follow http://www.ptetdcb2020.com for updates on this exam.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Basic School Teacher Certificate (BSTC) exam will be held on August 31 and admit cards for the same has been released.

