Rajasthan Basic School Teacher Certificate (BSTC) Exam On August 31

Rajasthan BSTC exam will be held on August 31.

The Rajasthan Basic School Teacher Certificate (BSTC) exam, which is also known as the Pre D.El.Ed exam, will be held on August 31. The admit cards of all candidates who had registered for the exam have been released online.

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card Link

The website is currently not responding. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.

The BSTC or the Pre D.El.Ed. is the exam conducted for Basic School Teaching Course. The exam is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. (Pre Diploma in Elementary Education) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

The previous year's BSTC exam result was announced in August. A total of 24216 candidates were given the first allotment letter.

As per reports, last year more than 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra had declared the exam result and had congratulated all the successful candidates. In general category Praveen Kumar had topped the BSTC exam and in Sanskrit stream Manisha had secured the first position. The exam was released within 2 months after the completion of the exam.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) which was scheduled to be held on September 6 has been postponed. New exam dates will be released later an official statement has said.

Click here for more Jobs News