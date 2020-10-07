Rajasthan BSTC Exam Result Declared

Rajasthan BSTC result declared today.

Rajasthan BSTC result has been declared. Candidates check the result at the official website. The exam is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. (Pre Diploma in Elementary Education) course or Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has announced the result.

Rajasthan BSTC result (Official Website)

राज्य के 6.5 लाख छात्रों के अध्ययन की निरंतरता के लिए प्री D.El.Ed. परीक्षा का आयोजन व समयबद्ध परिणाम जारी कर बच्चों का भविष्य सुरक्षित किया गया। सभी भावी शिक्षकों को बधाइयाँ व उज्ज्वल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएँ। इस कार्य के लिए विभाग के सभी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/IwwWFBXoEc — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) October 7, 2020

As per reports, over 6 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam this year.

Candidates who qualify the exam will appear for the counselling process. As per reports, the counselling process will begin immediately after the result is declared.

Last year, 7 lakh candidates took the exam. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra had declared the exam result and the result was released within 2 months after the completion of the exam. A total of 24216 candidates were given the first allotment letter.

