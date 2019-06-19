BSTC Result 2019: Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Results' Date Not Fixed, Says Official

BSTC 2019 results: BSTC 2019 results will be released on bstc2019.org.

BSTC result 2019: Office of Departmental (Education) exams Rajasthan, Bikaner, is yet to fix a date for Pre-D.El. Ed or BSTC results 2019. An official from the Directorate told NDTV, the Pre-D.El.Ed result (Formerly known as BSTC result) will be released soon but no date has been fixed yet. Last year, Banswara-based Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU) published the BSTC results on June 6, 2018. The aspirants who have appeared for the BSTC 2019 exams may download the BSTC 2019 results from the official website, bstc2019.org. The BSTC 2018 examinations were conducted on May 26, 2018 in the afternoon for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. The BSTC counselling process is expected to be held after the announcement of BSTC results.

"No date has been fixed for releasing the BSTC results. The exact date, when it is fixed will be posted on the official website of Rajasthan BSTC or Pre-D. El.Ed exam," the official from Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. Exam.,2019 & Registrar, Departmental (Education) exams Rajasthan, Bikaner told NDTV.

RBSE had announced the results for class 12 Science and Commerce streams on May 23, 2019 and Arts results on June 1. RBSE 10th result 2019 may be declared after June 10.

The BSTC result 2019 is also expected on indiaresults.com.

BSTC 2019 Result: How to download

The candidates who have appeared for BSTC 2019 exam may download their results following these steps after logging on to the official website:

Step 1 : Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2 : Click on the BSTC "Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Result"

Step 3 : Choose any of the options given there

Step 4 : Enter the details as mentioned in your registration form or admit card

Step 5 : Click Proceed

Step 6 : Check your BSTC 2019 result

The BSTC exam was held on May 26 May from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Registration for the exam was conducted in March -April 2019.

The registration for BSTC was conducted through education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/raj/education/en/home.html.

