GGTU To Release BSTC 2018 Results Soon @ Bbstcggtu2018.com; Check Details Here

RBSE had announced the results for class 12 Science and Commerce streams on May 23, 2018 and Arts results on June 1. RBSE 10th result 2018 may be declared after June 10.
Right now, the official website of BSTC exam is not responding. The candidates who have appeared for BSTC exam are asked to have patience.
The BSTC result 2018 is also expected on indiaresults.com.
BSTC 2018 Result: How to download
The candidates who have appeared for BSTC 2018 exam may download their results following these steps after logging on to the official website:
Step 1 : Visit the official website, bstcggtu2018.com
Step 2 : Click on the BSTC "BSTC-2018 Result"
Step 3 : Choose any of the options given there
Step 4 : Enter the details as mentioned in your registration form or admit card
Step 5 : Click Proceed
Step 6 : Check your BSTC 2018 result
GGTU Banswara released the BSTC 2018 admit card on April last week.
The BSTC exam was held on 6 May from 2 pm to 5 pm. Registration for the exam was conducted in February- March 2018.
CommentsLast year more than 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the BSTC exam and the results for the same was released in the month of July.
