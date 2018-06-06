GGTU To Release BSTC 2018 Results Soon @ Bbstcggtu2018.com; Check Details Here The aspirants who have appeared for the BSTC 2018 exams may download the BSTC 2018 results from the GGTU official website, bstcggtu2018.com.

According to reports, Banswara-based Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU) will publish the BSTC results today i.e., June 6, 2018. GGTU is the apex body for conducting the Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination in Rajasthan. The aspirants who have appeared for the BSTC 2018 exams may download the BSTC 2018 results from the GGTU official website, bstcggtu2018.com. The BSTC 2018 examinations were conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. The BSTC counselling process is likely to be held in next week.RBSE had announced the results for class 12 Science and Commerce streams on May 23, 2018 and Arts results on June 1 . RBSE 10th result 2018 may be declared after June 10 Right now, the official website of BSTC exam is not responding. The candidates who have appeared for BSTC exam are asked to have patience.The BSTC result 2018 is also expected on indiaresults.com.The candidates who have appeared for BSTC 2018 exam may download their results following these steps after logging on to the official website:Step 1 : Visit the official website, bstcggtu2018.comStep 2 : Click on the BSTC "BSTC-2018 Result"Step 3 : Choose any of the options given thereStep 4 : Enter the details as mentioned in your registration form or admit cardStep 5 : Click ProceedStep 6 : Check your BSTC 2018 resultGGTU Banswara released the BSTC 2018 admit card on April last week.The BSTC exam was held on 6 May from 2 pm to 5 pm. Registration for the exam was conducted in February- March 2018. Last year more than 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the BSTC exam and the results for the same was released in the month of July Click here for more Education News