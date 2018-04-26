Govind Guru Tribal University Releases BSTC 2018 Admit Card

Candidates can download the BSTC 2018 admit card at the official website.

Education | | Updated: April 26, 2018 20:32 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Govind Guru Tribal University Releases BSTC 2018 Admit Card

BSTC 2018 Admit Card: Know How To Download

New Delhi:  Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara has released the BSTC 2018 admit card. Candidates who have registered for the pre BSTC D.El.Ed examination can download the admit card now online at the official website bstcggtu2018.com. The exam will be held on 6 May from 2 pm to 5 pm. Registration for the exam was held in February- March 2018. BSTC exam will comprise of questions from mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, teaching aptitude, language ability (English, Sanskrit, Hindi).

Rajasthan Primary Teacher Recruitment For 26,000 Vacancies For REET Qualified Candidates; Apply Till April 30

Comments
BSTC 2018 Admit Card: Know How To Download
  • Go to the official website
  • Click on 'BSTC 2018 admit card'
  • Candidates can download the admit card using their form number, token number, roll number, general details (name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth) or mobile number.
  • Submit the details
  • Take a printout

About BSTC 2018 Exam
The exam is held for selecting candidates and grant them admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks. ‘Nearly 5 lakh candidates have applied for the BSTC 2017 exam which was held on over 1000 centres. The overall attendance was recorded around 90 per cent in the exam. As per reports, from Barmer district, about 18,533 candidates were registered, while 16,731 have given the entrance exam,’ reported the Indian Express.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BSTC

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Congress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................