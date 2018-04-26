Govind Guru Tribal University Releases BSTC 2018 Admit Card

Rajasthan Primary Teacher Recruitment For 26,000 Vacancies For REET Qualified Candidates; Apply Till April 30
- Go to the official website
- Click on 'BSTC 2018 admit card'
- Candidates can download the admit card using their form number, token number, roll number, general details (name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth) or mobile number.
- Submit the details
- Take a printout
About BSTC 2018 Exam
The exam is held for selecting candidates and grant them admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks. ‘Nearly 5 lakh candidates have applied for the BSTC 2017 exam which was held on over 1000 centres. The overall attendance was recorded around 90 per cent in the exam. As per reports, from Barmer district, about 18,533 candidates were registered, while 16,731 have given the entrance exam,’ reported the Indian Express.
