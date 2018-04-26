Govind Guru Tribal University Releases BSTC 2018 Admit Card Candidates can download the BSTC 2018 admit card at the official website.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT BSTC 2018 Admit Card: Know How To Download New Delhi: Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara has released the BSTC 2018 admit card. Candidates who have registered for the pre BSTC D.El.Ed examination can download the admit card now online at the official website bstcggtu2018.com. The exam will be held on 6 May from 2 pm to 5 pm. Registration for the exam was held in February- March 2018. BSTC exam will comprise of questions from mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, teaching aptitude, language ability (English, Sanskrit, Hindi).



BSTC 2018 Admit Card: Know How To Download Go to the official website

Click on 'BSTC 2018 admit card'

Candidates can download the admit card using their form number, token number, roll number, general details (name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth) or mobile number.

Submit the details

Take a printout

About BSTC 2018 Exam

The exam is held for selecting candidates and grant them admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks. ‘Nearly 5 lakh candidates have applied for the BSTC 2017 exam which was held on over 1000 centres. The overall attendance was recorded around 90 per cent in the exam. As per reports, from Barmer district, about 18,533 candidates were registered, while 16,731 have given the entrance exam,’ reported the Indian Express.



