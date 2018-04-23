Rajasthan Primary Teacher Recruitment For 26,000 Vacancies For REET Qualified Candidates; Apply Till April 30

In order to be considered for the vacancies, a candidate must have qualified in the RTET/REET level one exam with the minimum qualifying marks of 60 per cent. For the recruitment, marks scored in REET 2015, 2017 and RTET 2011, 2012 will be considered.
Apart from the REET/RTET qualification, candidates must also fulfill the academic eligibility required which includes either 10+2 with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or 10+2 with 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed.) degree or Graduation with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from a recognised board/university.
The lower age limit for applicants is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years. Candidates should refer to the detailed advertisement which is available on the official website for complete eligibility condition.
Eligible candidates will be able to apply through the REET website (www.education.rajasthan.gov.in) or can directly login to the Rajasthan Single Sign On website (www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in).
result for REET 2017 level one was declared on April 12, 2018.
