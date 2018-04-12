Rajasthan REET 2017-2018 Level 1 Result Declared REET 2017 results have been declared. Candidates can check the same at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT REET 2017 Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the level 1 results of REET 2017. The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) was held on 11 February. A total of 7.43 lakh candidates had appeared for the REET 2017 level 1 exam, the results of which have been declared online. Candidates can check the result at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. More than 9.34 lakh candidates had appeared for the REET 2017 and the exam was conducted in two parts, while the first session held from 10 am to 12.30 pm at 2,253 centres, the second session was held between 2.30 pm and 5 pm at 529.



REET 2017 Result: Know How To Check Go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter the roll number

Submit the details

Get the REET 2017 result

REET is an eligibility examination for teachers for classes 1-5 and classes 6-8. As of now, no official update is available on the official website of the Board.



BSER conducted the REET 2017 level 2 exams in the morning session while the level 1 exams were held in the afternoon session.



In the level-2 exam, which was held in the morning shift, around 2 lakh out of the 2.08 lakh registered candidates appeared in the exams.



