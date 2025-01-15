Advertisement

REET 2024: Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test Registrations To Close Today

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 is scheduled to be held on February 27, 2025 in two shifts.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
REET 2024: Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test Registrations To Close Today
REET level 1 is held for awarding eligibility certificates for classes 1-5.
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will close the application window for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024 today i.e. on January 15, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website to fill the application forms. The forms are available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 is scheduled to be held on February 27, 2025 in two shifts. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be conducted in different times. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

REET level 1 is held for awarding eligibility certificates for classes 1-5, while REET level 2 is conducted for classes 6-8. 

The REET Level 1 exam consists of five subjects: Language I and II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies, and Mathematics. The difficulty level for this exam is equivalent to that of Class 10, and candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete it.

For the REET Main Level 2 exam, which is for candidates aiming to become teachers for upper primary classes, the exam will be conducted for 300 marks, consisting of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam will include negative marking, with 1/3 marks deducted for each incorrect answer, while candidates will receive 2 marks for every correct answer.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test, REET, REET 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com