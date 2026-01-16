Rajasthan REET Exam From January 17: Check Important Guidelines, Exam Details

Rajasthan RSSB REET Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains for Level 1 and Level 2 from January 17 to January 21, 2026. The admit cards for the examination were released on January 12. The board has also issued important exam-day guidelines that candidates must follow, including dress code instructions, permitted items at the exam centre, reporting time and more.

The Primary School Teacher Direct Recruitment General and Sanskrit examinations for Level 1 will be held on January 17 and January 20 in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Meanwhile, the Higher Primary School Teacher Direct Recruitment examinations scheduled for January 18 and January 19 will be conducted in two shifts - from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

The examination will be conducted for subjects including Science-Mathematics, Social Studies, English, Hindi and others.

Candidates will be given an additional 10 minutes to ensure that they have marked at least one option for all questions in the exam.

Important Guidelines for REET 2026

Candidates must ensure they do not wear jeans, as entry will be denied if found wearing them. Male candidates are advised to wear full- or half-sleeve shirts or T-shirts, kurta-pyjama, or pants. Female candidates should wear a salwar suit with chunni or a saree, or a half- or full-sleeve shirt or kurta.

Carrying any electronic device that allows communication or may aid in cheating is strictly prohibited. These include wristwatches, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, and mobile phones.

Candidates must also avoid wearing watches of any kind, sunglasses, belts, handbags, hairpins, amulets, caps or hats, scarves, stoles, shawls, mufflers, ties, jerkins with metal chains, or blazers inside the examination centre.

Level 1 and Level 2 Recruitment Details

A total of 7,759 vacancies will be filled for Primary School Teachers (Level 1) and Upper Primary School Teachers (Level 2). Out of these, 5,636 posts are for REET Level-1 (Class 1-5) and 2,123 for REET Level-2 (Class 6-8).

The selection for Rajasthan primary and upper primary teacher posts will be conducted in two stages: a written examination followed by document verification.