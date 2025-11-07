Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Announces 7,759 Vacancies For Teacher Posts

REET 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains 2025. A total of 7,759 vacancies will be filled for Primary School Teachers (Level 1) and Upper Primary School Teachers (Level 2). Out of these, 5,636 posts are for REET Level-1 (Class 1-5) and 2,123 for REET Level-2 (Class 6-8).

The notification is available on the official portals, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The application window opens today, November 7, 2025, and will close on December 6, 2025.

Candidates who clear the REET 2025 exam will become eligible to apply for Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment 2025. The examinations are scheduled from January 17 to 21, 2026.

REET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Graduation, post-graduation, or BEd degree with at least 50% marks.

Candidates with 45% in graduation and a one-year BEd as per NCTE norms are also eligible.

Applicants with 50% in senior secondary education and a four-year BElEd, BA BScEd, or BA Ed degree can also apply.

REET 2025: How To Apply

Visit official website, sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Select the application link for the teacher post.

Complete the registration form.

Sign in and apply for the desired level.

Fill the application, upload required documents, and pay the fees.

Submit the application and keep a printed copy for reference.

The selection for Rajasthan primary and upper primary teacher posts will be conducted in two stages: a written examination followed by document verification.