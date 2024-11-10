Advertisement

REET 2025: Registrations To Begin On December 1, Check Details

The REET 2025 exam will be conducted for both Level 1 and Level 2, each with its own specific pattern.

The detailed notification for REET 2024 will be released by November 25.

REET 2025: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2025. Registration for REET 2024 will begin on December 1, as announced by state education minister Madan Dilawar on social media platform 'X'. The detailed notification for REET 2024 will be released by November 25 on the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).

REET is an eligibility examination for teachers for classes 1-5 and classes 6-8.

REET 2025: Steps To Register Online

Step 1. Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, open the REET exam page
Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
Step 4. Click the "REET" application link
Step 5. Register to obtain login credentials
Step 6. Log in to your account and fill out the form by providing personal details
Step 7. Make the payment and click on submit
Step 8. Download the confirmation page for future reference

The REET Level 1 exam consists of five subjects: Language I and II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies, and Mathematics. The difficulty level for this exam is equivalent to that of Class 10, and candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete it.

For the REET Main Level 2 exam, which is for candidates aiming to become teachers for upper primary classes, the exam will be conducted for 300 marks, consisting of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam will include negative marking, with 1/3 marks deducted for each incorrect answer, while candidates will receive 2 marks for every correct answer.

