Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Result Out, Check Steps To Download

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission or Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Board (RSMSSB) has released the results for the RSMSSB Common Eligibility Test (CET) Graduate Level 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to check their result.

The result is announced in a PDF format on the commission's new website. The result PDF comprises of the roll number of candidates who qualified the exam along with the candidate's name, father's and mother's name, date of birth, total marks obtained, and pass/fail status. Candidates should verify all details to ensure accuracy.

Steps to check the result:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step-2: Click on the candidate tab and then on 'Result' section

Step-3: Click on CET Graduation Level Result

Step-4:Enter your login credentials

Step-5: Check your marks and save for future.

Around 38 lakh aspirants took the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level exam in two shifts across 11 districts of the state. The exams were conducted on September 27-28, 2024 as a qualifying test for several government positions in the state, including roles such as Constable, District Magistrate, Jailor, Junior Accountant, Patwari, Supervisor, and Village Development Officer, among others.