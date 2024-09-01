Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Process To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details

Candidates can pay the registration fee at the state's designated e-Mitra Kiosk, Public Suvidha Center (CSC), via Net Banking, or ATM Deposits can be made through debit or credit cards from September 2, 2024, to October 1, 2024, until 11.59pm.
Applicants are advised to apply online within the time limit without waiting for the last date of application.
Service Name And Designation
- Rajasthan Forest Subordinate Service: Forester
- Rajasthan Minority Affairs Subordinate Service: Hostel Superintendent
- Rajasthan Secretariat Clerical Service: Clerk Grade-II
- Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerical Service: Junior Assistant
- Rajasthan Public Service Commission Office Clerical Service: Clerk Grade-II
- Rajasthan Excise Subordinate Service (Preventive Branch): Jamadar Grade
- Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service: Constable
- Rajasthan Panchayati Raj: Junior Assistant
- Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board (Service): Junior Assistant
- Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Market (Mandi Committee Employees) Service: Junior Assistant
- Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Staff (Revision) Service: Clerk Grade-II
- Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Employee Service Rules and Regulations: Junior Assistant
The official statement reads in Hindi: "The examination of the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) will be conducted by the Board from October 23, 2024, to October 26, 2024, at the allotted examination centres. Detailed information in this regard will be provided separately through the Board's website and press releases. The Board reserves the right to change the date and venue of the examination. If the examination is conducted in multiple phases, normalisation will be applied."