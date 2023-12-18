Maharashtra Health And Technical CET 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Exams From March 2

MHT CET 2024: Registration for exams will take place on the website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) has issued the revised schedule for several competitive examinations to be conducted in 2024. According to the new date sheet, the MAH BEd-MEd (integrated for 3 years) and MAH MEd CET examinations are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 2. The Maharashtra MPEd CET examination will be conducted between March 3 and 6.

The BEd (general & special) and BEd ELCT CET exams are scheduled from March 3 to 6. The tentative dates for the MBA/MMS CET exam are March 9 and 10, while the MCA CET is likely to be held on March 14.

The entrance exam for the three-year LLB course is expected to be conducted on March 12 and 13, and the five-year LLB CET is tentatively planned for May 5.



Candidates can access the detailed schedule here.

The examination for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM), and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) streams is likely to be conducted between April 16 and April 30, 2024. Aspirants can access the updated tentative exam dates on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

For the entrance test of the four-year integrated BA, BSc, BEd courses, the tentative date is May 2. Registration for state-level exams will take place on the website cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2024 - steps to download exam schedule: