Advertisement

Maharashtra CET Counselling 2024: CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

The MHT CET examination is conducted for students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Maharashtra CET Counselling 2024: CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today
Candidates will be able to check result by visiting official website
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will announce the MHT CET 2024 provisional allotment results for CAP Round 2 today. Candidates who participated in the counselling round will be able to check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website: fe2024.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2024 Counselling: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official websites: cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in, or mahacet.org
  • Select the link 'CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result'
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin
  • Check and download the results for future reference
  • Take a printout for future reference

The MHT CET examination is conducted for students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes. Students must choose either PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) or PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) as their subjects. The exam format differs for each group, and specific patterns for PCM and PCB can be found on the official website.

MAH CET 2024: Counselling Process

Candidates must register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org. After registration, students need to verify their documents. Then, candidates can begin filling out forms online to choose their preferred colleges and courses. A provisional merit list will then be released. After the merit list is published, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit. Candidates can visit the allotted college to pay fees.

MAH CET 2024 Counselling: Required Documents

  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Conversion certificate with self-attestation
  • MHT CET 2024 scorecard
  • Copy of MH CET application form
  • Passport-size photo
  • Scanned signature
  • Domicile certificate, school leaving certificate mentioning place of birth, or birth certificate
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
MHT CET, MHT CET 2024, Education News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
National Overseas Scholarship To Study Abroad: Check Eligibility
Maharashtra CET Counselling 2024: CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2024 Declared, Check Steps To Download
Next Article
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2024 Declared, Check Steps To Download
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;