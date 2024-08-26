Maharashtra CET Counselling 2024: CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

MHT CET 2024 Counselling: Steps To Check
- Go to the official websites: cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in, or mahacet.org
- Select the link 'CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result'
- Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin
- Check and download the results for future reference
- Take a printout for future reference
The MHT CET examination is conducted for students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes. Students must choose either PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) or PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) as their subjects. The exam format differs for each group, and specific patterns for PCM and PCB can be found on the official website.
MAH CET 2024: Counselling Process
Candidates must register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org. After registration, students need to verify their documents. Then, candidates can begin filling out forms online to choose their preferred colleges and courses. A provisional merit list will then be released. After the merit list is published, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit. Candidates can visit the allotted college to pay fees.
MAH CET 2024 Counselling: Required Documents
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Conversion certificate with self-attestation
- MHT CET 2024 scorecard
- Copy of MH CET application form
- Passport-size photo
- Scanned signature
- Domicile certificate, school leaving certificate mentioning place of birth, or birth certificate