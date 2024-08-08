Maharashtra MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List For BE, BTech Admission Anytime Soon

MHT CET Counselling 2024: The State Cell Maharashtra will release the final merit list of MHT CET 2024 shortly. Those who applied for the counselling will be able to check their names by visiting the official website.

Alongside the final merit list for Maharashtra state and all India category candidates, the CET Cell will also release the provisional category-wise seat matrix for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round-1 for enrollment to first-year undergraduate technical courses in engineering and technology (four-year programs) and integrated master's programs in engineering and technology (five-year programs) for the 2024-25 academic year.

Following the release of the final merit list and provisional category-wise seat matrix, shortlisted candidates will be required to submit and confirm their CAP Round-I option form via their login between August 9 and 11. The provisional allotment for CAP Round-1 will be available on August 14.

What Next After MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List

Students must accept their allocated seat using their login based on CAP Round-1 results and report to the assigned institute to confirm their admission. This involves submitting necessary documents and paying the fee between August 16 and 18.

The institute will then verify the documents, upload the candidate's admission details in the online system, and provide a system-generated receipt of admission and fee payment. If it is discovered that the seat was awarded based on false information provided by the candidate, the institute will not admit the candidate. The candidate must address any grievances through their login, according to the MHT CET Cell.