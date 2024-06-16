Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

MHT CET 2024 Result: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Scorecards To Be Out Soon

MHT CET 2024 Results: After the results are announced, the MHT CET counselling process will commence, consisting of three Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
MHT CET 2024 Result: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Scorecards To Be Out Soon
MHT CET 2024 Results: Each CAP round will release seat intake details for BTech and BPharma courses.

MHT CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET), Maharashtra, will declare the MHT CET result 2024 by this evening. Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2024 Results And Counselling Process

To access their results, examinees must log in using their application number and password. After the results are announced, the MHT CET counselling process will commence, consisting of three Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds. Each CAP round will release seat intake details for BTech and BPharma courses in various participating colleges across Maharashtra.

The MHT CET examination is conducted for students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes. Students must choose either PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) or PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) as their subjects. The exam format differs for each group, and specific patterns for PCM and PCB can be found on the official website.

MHT CET 2024 Results: Steps To Check 

  • Go to the official websites: cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in, or mahacet.org.
  • Select the link to the results.
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  • Check and download the results for future reference.

In the previous year, Pune had the highest number of top scorers, with 7 students from the district. Mumbai City followed with 5 top scorers, while Thane secured third place with 3 top scorers.

MHT CET 2024 Result Statistics: Highlights From Last Year

Last year's MHT CET 2024 saw a total of 3,33,041 PCM group candidates registered, with 3,13,730 appearing for the exam. For the PCB group, 3,03,048 candidates registered, and 2,77,400 appeared. Overall, the examination had 6,36,089 candidates registered, out of which 5,91,130 appeared, resulting in an overall attendance rate of 92.93%.

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
MHT CET 2024 Results, MHT CET Counselling Process, State Common Entrance Test Cell 2023
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: First Session Underway, Second Shift To Begin At 2pm
MHT CET 2024 Result: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Scorecards To Be Out Soon
Delhi University Introduces Single Girl Child Quota Across Undergraduate Programmes
Next Article
Delhi University Introduces Single Girl Child Quota Across Undergraduate Programmes
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;