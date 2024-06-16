MHT CET 2024 Result: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Scorecards To Be Out Soon

MHT CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET), Maharashtra, will declare the MHT CET result 2024 by this evening. Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

To access their results, examinees must log in using their application number and password. After the results are announced, the MHT CET counselling process will commence, consisting of three Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds. Each CAP round will release seat intake details for BTech and BPharma courses in various participating colleges across Maharashtra.

The MHT CET examination is conducted for students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes. Students must choose either PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) or PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) as their subjects. The exam format differs for each group, and specific patterns for PCM and PCB can be found on the official website.

MHT CET 2024 Results: Steps To Check

Go to the official websites: cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in, or mahacet.org.

Select the link to the results.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Check and download the results for future reference.

In the previous year, Pune had the highest number of top scorers, with 7 students from the district. Mumbai City followed with 5 top scorers, while Thane secured third place with 3 top scorers.

MHT CET 2024 Result Statistics: Highlights From Last Year

Last year's MHT CET 2024 saw a total of 3,33,041 PCM group candidates registered, with 3,13,730 appearing for the exam. For the PCB group, 3,03,048 candidates registered, and 2,77,400 appeared. Overall, the examination had 6,36,089 candidates registered, out of which 5,91,130 appeared, resulting in an overall attendance rate of 92.93%.