MHT CET 2024 Results: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Scorecards Out, Details Here

MHT CET 2024 Results: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Sunday declared the MHT CET result 2024. Those who appeared in the exam can download their result by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2024 Results: Steps To Check

Go to the official website- mahacet.org or mahacet.in

Select the result link given on the homepage

Input your credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin

Check and download the scorecards

As the results are out, the MHT CET counselling process is set to begin. It will have three Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds.

For every CAP round, the seat availability for BTech and BPharma programs in various participating colleges across Maharashtra is published.

The MHT CET scorecard will display the marks obtained in each subject, the overall score, and the candidate's qualifying status. Based on this information, candidates can determine if they have qualified for the counselling round.

