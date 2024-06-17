Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

MHT CET 2024 Results: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Scorecards Out, Details Here

MHT CET 2024 Results: Students are required to use their credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin to access their score cards.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
MHT CET 2024 Results: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Scorecards Out, Details Here
MHT CET 2024 Results: Counselling includes three rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

MHT CET 2024 Results: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Sunday declared the MHT CET result 2024. Those who appeared in the exam can download their result by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students are required to use their credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin to access their score cards.

MHT CET 2024 Results: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website- mahacet.org or mahacet.in
  • Select the result link given on the homepage
  • Input your credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin
  • Check and download the scorecards

As the results are out, the MHT CET counselling process is set to begin. It will have three Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds.

For every CAP round, the seat availability for BTech and BPharma programs in various participating colleges across Maharashtra is published.

The MHT CET scorecard will display the marks obtained in each subject, the overall score, and the candidate's qualifying status. Based on this information, candidates can determine if they have qualified for the counselling round.

For every CAP round, the seat availability for BTech and BPharma programmes in various participating colleges across Maharashtra is published.

The MHT CET scorecard contains the marks obtained in each subject, the overall score, and the candidate's qualifying status. Based on this information, candidates can determine if they have qualified for the counselling round.

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
MHT CET 2024 Results, MHT CET Result 2024, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Result 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
UGC Releases New Curriculum, Credit Framework For Postgraduate Programmes
MHT CET 2024 Results: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Scorecards Out, Details Here
Study Abroad: UK University Offers Range Of Scholarships To Indian Students
Next Article
Study Abroad: UK University Offers Range Of Scholarships To Indian Students
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;