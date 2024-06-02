Maharashtra Health And Technical CET Result 2024 For Two Groups To Be Out On This Date

The results of the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 (PCM and PCB Group) will be declared by June 12. Candidates can download the MHT CET Result 2024 by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.



"As per the report submitted by the experts, the above changes will be incorporated into the database and the result will be processed. The MHT-CET-2024 scorecard containing percentile scores for the respective group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidates in their login on or before June 12," the official notice read.

MHT CET Result 2024: Steps to Access Scorecards

Go to the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org.

Select the MHT CET Result 2024 link for PCM and PCB groups on the home page.

Enter login details after the new page opens.

Submit the details and check your results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The MHT CET scorecards will be issued on or before June 12. The exam was held in 30 sessions from April 22 to April 30 for the PCB group and May 2 to May 16 for the PCM group.

The MHT CET examination took place in two sessions: the first session was from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second session was from 2pm to 5pm.

The answer key was made available on May 21, with the objection window closing on May 24 for the PCB group and May 26 for the PCM group. Candidates can visit the official MHT CET website for more information.