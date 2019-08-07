BSTC Allotment Result Today, Here's How To Download

BSTC allotment 2019: BSTC counselling result for the first round will be released atbstc2019.org.

BSTC allotment result 2019: BSTC allotment will be released today. According to the latest BSTC counselling schedule released recently, depositing allotment fee of first round will be held from August 8 to August 13. BSTC counselling result for the first round will be released at bstc2019.org. The registration for BSTC counselling was allowed from July 5 to August 6 and official website of the Pre-D.El.Ed (formerly known as BSTC) mentions August 7 as the date for college allotment of first round. Based on these dates, the allotment results can be expected anytime from now.

Students will be allowed to report in respective colleges based on the first round allotment from August 8 to August 13.

The upward movement process -- the next round of the counselling process -- will be allowed from August 14 to August 15.

Allotment after upward movement will be held on August 16.

Reporting after upward movement will be held from August 17 to August 19.

BSTC allotment result 2019: How to download BSTC allotment

Follow the steps provided here to download your BSTC allotment result:

Step One : Visit the official website of BSTC allotment result 2019, bstc2019.org

Step Two : Click on the BSTC allotment result link provided on the homepage

Step Three : Enter required details on the next page

Step Four : Submit the details you have just entered

Step Five : Check your BSTC allotment result from next page

