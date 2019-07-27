BSTC Allotment Result Not Tomorrow. Registration Date For Counselling Process Extended.

BSTC allotment result 2019 will not be released tomorrow

BSTC allotment process has been extended again. The last date to register for counselling based on BSTC result has been extended till July 30, 2019. Candidates will be able to submit application fee fill choices till July 30, 2019. After the registration process is over, the first allotment list will be released on August 1, 2019. The BSTC allotment result will be released on the official website, bstc2019.org.

Candidates who are allotted a seat will have to deposit allotment fee and report for admission to the allotted institute from August 2 to August 5, 2019.

The list of D.El.Ed. colleges participating in BSTC counselling is available on the official website.

The dates for BSTC allotment result has been extended before. Earlier, the allotment result was scheduled to be released on July 18, then the date was shifted to July 21, then again to July 28 and now the date has been pushed to August 1.

Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC allotment is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

The BSTC result for exam held this year was released on July 3. As per reports, more than 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the pre-D.El.Ed. Exam in 2019.

