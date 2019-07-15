BSTC Allotment 2019 Result Soon. Details Here

BSTC allotment result will be released at bstc2019.org on July 18.

BSTC allotment 2019: According to the schedule released by the office of Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. exam, 2019 and Registrar, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, the BSTC allotment result 2019 will be released soon. The BSTC allotment result will be released on the official website, bstc2019.org, on July 18. The BSTC counselling registration for admission to Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed in Rajasthan was held from July 5 to July 12. The BSTC results for which the BSTC allotment will be based on were released on July 3.

Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC allotment is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

BSTC allotment 2019: How to download BSTC allotment

Follow the steps provided here to download your BSTC allotment result:

Step One : Visit the official website of BSTC allotment 2019, bstc2019.org

Step Two : Click on the BSTC allotment result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required details on the next page

Step 4: Check your BSTC allotment result from next page

BSTC counselling schedule for Pre-D.El.Ed. 2019

BSTC counselling 2019 will be held based on this schedule:

Registration for BSTC counseling: 05-July-2019 to 12-July-2019

Deposit registration fee: 05-July-2019 to 13-July-2019

Choice filling for first round: 08-July-2019 to 13-July-2019

BSTC allotment: 18-July-2019

Deposit allotment fee: 19-July-2019 to 23-July-2019

Reporting after first allotment: 19-July-2019 to 23-July-2019

Upward movement: 25-July-2019 to 27-July-2019

Allotment after upward movement: 28-July-2019

Reporting after upward movement: 29-July-2019 to 31-July-2019

