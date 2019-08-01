BSTC Allotment Result Today

The BSTC allotment result will be released at bstc2019.org.

BSTC allotment 2019: The office of Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. exam, 2019 and Registrar, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, will release the BSTC allotment result 2019 today. According to the revised schedule released by the office, the reporting after first allotment and depositing of allotment fee will be held from August 2 to August 5. The BSTC allotment result will be released on the official website. The result can be accessed from bstc2019.org. The BSTC counselling registration for admission to Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed in Rajasthan was held from July 5 to July 12. The BSTC results for which the BSTC allotment will be based on were released on July 3.

BSTC allotment result 2019: Counselling schedule

The BSTC allotment process will be held based on this schedule:

Allotment 01-Aug-2019 Deposit Allotment Fee 02-Aug-2019

to

05-Aug-2019 Reporting After First Allotment 02-Aug-2019

to

05-Aug-2019 Upward Movement 06-Aug-2019

to

07-Aug-2019 Allotment After Upward Movement 08-Aug-2019 Reporting After Upward Movement 09-Aug-2019

to

10-Aug-2019

Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC allotment is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

BSTC allotment 2019: How to download BSTC allotment

Follow the steps provided here to download your BSTC allotment result:

Step 1 : Go to the official website of BSTC allotment result 2019, bstc2019.org

Step 2 : Click on the BSTC allotment result link provided on the homepage

Step 3 : Enter required details on the next page

Step 4 : Submit the details you have just entered

Step 5 : Check your BSTC allotment result from next page

