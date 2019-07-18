BSTC Allotment 2019 Postponed. Check New Dates Here

BSTC allotment result will be released on the official website, bstc2019.org.

BSTC allotment 2019: The BSTC allotment for academic year 2019-2020 will be released on July 21 instead of July 18. According to the new schedule released by the office of Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. exam, 2019 and Registrar, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, the BSTC allotment result 2019 will be published on Sunday. The BSTC allotment result will be released on the official website, bstc2019.org. The BSTC counselling registration for admission to Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed in Rajasthan was held from July 5 to July 12. The BSTC results for the entrance exams held for admissions to Pre-D.El.Ed courses in Rajasthan were released on July 3.

The BSTC allotment will be held based on these results.

According to the new schedule, reporting at various institutes after first allotment will be held from July 22 to July 25.

Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC allotment is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

BSTC allotment 2019: How to download BSTC allotment

Follow the steps provided here to download your BSTC allotment result:

Step One : Visit the official website of BSTC allotment 2019, bstc2019.org

Step Two : Click on the BSTC allotment result link provided on the homepage

Step Three : Enter required details on the next page

Step Four : Check your BSTC allotment result from next page

BSTC revised counselling schedule for Pre-D.El.Ed. 2019

BSTC counselling 2019 will be held based on this schedule:

BSTC allotment: 21-July-2019

Deposit allotment fee: 22-July-2019 to 24-July-2019

Reporting after first allotment: 22-July-2019 to 25-July-2019

Upward movement: 26-July-2019 to 27-July-2019

Allotment after upward movement: 28-July-2019

Reporting after upward movement: 29-July-2019 to 31-July-2019

