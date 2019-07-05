BSTC Counselling 2019: Check Allotment Dates, Registration Details Here

BSTC counselling registraion process can be completed at bstc2019.org.

BSTC counselling registration has been begun on the official website. The BSTC allotment, after the registration process, will be based on the BSTC results released recently. The registration form for the BSTC allotment can be filled online on the official website of BSTC, bstc2019.org. The candidates will be allowed to register on the official website for the BSTC allotment till July 12. Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC allotment is held for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

The candidates, according to the dates released by the office of Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. exam, 2019 and Registrar, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, who are seeking counselling based on BSTC results 2019 will be allowed to pay the fees from July 8 to 13.

The first BSTC allotment results will be released on July 18.

BSTC counselling 2019: How to register for BSTC allotment

Follow the steps provided here to apply for BSTC counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSTC counselling 2019, bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the registration link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required details on the next page

Step 4: Register yourself and complete the process

BSTC counselling schedule for Pre-D.El.Ed. 2019

Registration for counseling: 05-July-2019 to 12-July-2019

Deposit registration fee: 05-July-2019 to 13-July-2019

Choice filling for first round: 08-July-2019 to 13-July-2019

Allotment: 18-July-2019

Deposit allotment fee: 19-July-2019 to 23-July-2019

Reporting after first allotment: 19-July-2019 to 23-July-2019

Upward movement: 25-July-2019 to 27-July-2019

Allotment after upward movement: 28-July-2019

Reporting after upward movement: 29-July-2019 to 31-July-2019

