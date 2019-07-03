Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) Result Expected Today

Rajasthan BSTC result is expected today.

Rajasthan BSTC result is expected today. The Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam otherwise known as the Pre D.El.Ed exam was held on May 26. The BSTC result will be released after more than 2 months of the exam. Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website only. Last year the BSTC result was declared on June 6 and the exam was conducted by Banswara-based Govind Guru Tribal University.

Rajasthan BSTC result link

Rajasthan BSTC Result: Know How To Check

The candidates who have appeared for BSTC 2019 exam may download their results following these steps after logging on to the official website:

Step 1 : Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2 : Click on the BSTC "Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Result"

Step 3 : Choose any of the options given there

Step 4 : Enter the details as mentioned in your registration form or admit card

Step 5 : Click Proceed

Step 6 : Check your BSTC 2019 result

The office of Pre D.El.Ed. Exam 2019, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, conducted the BSTC 2019 examinations on May 26 in the afternoon for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. The result will be hosted on the official website. Once it has been released, the candidates who have appeared for the exams may download their BSTC 2019 results from the official website, bstc2019.org.

