Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result Released On Official Website

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 result released on bstc2019.org

BSTC Counselling 2019: The Rajasthan BSTC Counselling result 2019 has been released on the official website. Students who had qualified in the BSTC exam can check their BSTC allotment status and download allotment letter from the official website. The reporting process based on first allotment list begins today and conclude on August 14, 2019. BSTC Allotment result has been released separately for General, Sanskrit, and LM Bhasha categories.

BSTC Counselling Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official BSTC counselling website: bstc2019.org

Step two: Click on the result link provided at the top left corner of the page.

Step three: Enter your roll number, counselling serial number, and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your allotment letter.

After the reporting based on first allotment list is over, candidates will be allowed to apply for Upward movement from August 15 to August 16, 2019. The allotment list after processing of upward movement will be released on August 17, 2019 and reporting based on the second list will be facilitated till August 20, 2019.

The BSTC or the Pre D.El.Ed. is the exam conducted for Basic School Teaching Course. The exam is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. (Pre Diploma in Elementary Education) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.