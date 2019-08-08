Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Date Deferred

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling Result: Important Points For Candidates

"Rajasthan BSTC counselling details will be released on August 9," reads the latest update given by the authorities. The change has been announced at 2 pm today. Earlier this morning it had announced that the counselling result will be declared today in the evening. This is the latest update regarding the BSTC counselling result after it has been postponed five times.

The BSTC or the Pre D.El.Ed. is the exam conducted for Basic School Teaching Course. The exam is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. (pre Diploma in Elementary Education) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

The result of the BSTC exam was declared on July 3, 2 months after the completion of the exam.

Reportedly more than 7 lakh had appeared for the exam this year. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra had declared the BSTC result in a presser and later tweeted a congratulatory message for all the successful candidates. In general category Praveen Kumar has topped the BSTC exam and in Sanskrit stream Manisha has secured the first position, confirmed the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra.

Earlier, the allotment result was scheduled to be released on July 18, then the date was shifted to July 21, then again to July 28 and August 1 and August 8. Now it has been pushed to August 9.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.