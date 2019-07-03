BSTC Result Update: Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) Result Portal Crashes

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 Direct Link

BSTC result website has crashed. Reportedly, more than 7 lakh candidates took the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam otherwise known as the Pre D.El.Ed exam on May 26. The result was supposed to come today at 12.15 pm. Rajasthan Education Minister had confirmed the BSTC result 2019 date. However as of now the BSTC result portal is not responding. The BSTC result will be released after more than 2 months of the exam. Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website only. Last year the BSTC result was declared on June 6.

BSTC Result: Know How To Check

The BSTC result will be declared by Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. Exam.,2019 & Registrar, Departmental (Education) exams Rajasthan, Bikaner.

Candidates who appeared for the BSTC exam should wait for the website to load properly.

The BSTC exam was held for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. 14,000-15,000 seats will be filled through this exam.

Candidates should retain a copy of the online BSTC result copy.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability