Rajasthan Pre BSTC (D.El.Ed) Result Declared: What's Next?

As many as 7 lakh candidates have received the BSTC result today. The Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam was held for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. Precisely, the BSTC exam is also known as the pre D.El.Ed exam. Reportedly, close to 15,000 seats will be filled through this exam for D.El.Ed program. The exam was conducted by the office of Pre D.El.Ed. Exam 2019, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan on May 26. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra has declared the BSTC result in a presser today.

The Minister has tweeted a congratulatory message for all the successful candidates. In general category Praveen Kumar has topped the BSTC exam and in Sanskrit stream Manisha has secured the first position, confirmed the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra.

BSTC Result Out: What's Next?

Candidates should retain the online BSTC result copy. The online result copy can be used for reference purpose.

Candidates should wait for the updates on counselling as the admission formalities will begin soon.

Candidates should know the documents required for completing the admission process and must have the originals and photocopies of the same.

As of now, the BSTC result official website is not responding. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.

